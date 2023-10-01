close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Electronics industry body seeks PLI scheme for non-semicondcutor sectors

Lall said that there is a need for separate PLI scheme for non-semicondcutor components due to large variation in the market for these components

PLI scheme nodal agencies under watch as Centre readies for review

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electronics industry body ELCINA has requested the government to come up with a production linked incentive scheme for non-semiconductor or computer chips sector which is dominated by imports, a senior official of the organisation said.
According to Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) report, total electronic component market in the country was estimated to be around USD 39 billion, of which 68 per cent requirement was met through imports in 2021-22.
While speaking at 48th ELCINA Award Ceremony, organisation's new President Atul B Lall said that the government's scheme for devices has been hugely successful and the incentive scheme for semiconductor sector is seeing a lot of traction and some investments have started flowing in.
"Our humble submission and perseverance is going to be to do the same for non-semiconductor component sector also. For which we request government's intervention," said Lall, who is Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Dixon Technologies.
ELCINA is the oldest electronics industry body of the country established in 1967.
According to the industry body, mobile phones, consumer electronics and industrial electronics account for the major demand (85 per cent) for electronic components in India. This is followed by computer hardware.

Also Read

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Cabinet to approve Rs 25,000 cr scheme for semiconductor manufacturing

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

Social media, telcos, lobby for 18-24 months to comply with DPDP Act

Average monthly office rentals in top 7 cities at $ 0.4-2/sq ft: Vestian

Emission reporting phase of EU's carbon tax regime starts from October 1

Indian pharma exports to Iran decline thanks to its lower rupee reserves

RE India Expo to bring investments worth Rs 1,500 cr in biogas segment: IBA

ELCINA said that strategic electronics and lighting industry contribute to the balance of the market and industries like mobile phones, industrial electronics (due to the advent of electric vehicles) and strategic electronics are expected to witness substantial growth in the near future.
Lall said that there is a need for separate PLI scheme for non-semicondcutor components due to large variation in the market for these components.
"We can't treat this sector with one-size-fits-all kind of approach. Each sector has different financial market. It requires different treatment. We will be approaching government for its intervention," Lall said.
He said that the country needs some flag bearers like Apple in the mobile devices segment, and 40 years ago beginning of Maruti Suzuki led to auto-revolution in India.
"Same in the non-semiconductor space also, we need some very large investments," Lall said.
The government has implemented "the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors" (SPECS) to help offset the disability for domestic manufacturing of electronic components and semiconductors in order to strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country.
After SPECS, the government separately announced India Semicon Programme with incentives to the tune of Rs 76,000 crore to attract investment in the computer chip segment.
Under India Semicon Programme, US-based computer memory chip maker Micron has started building its assembly and test plant in Gujarat and two more large proposals are under pipeline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electronics industry semiconductor industry semiconductor PLI scheme

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon