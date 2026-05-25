Electronics makers want govt action to assess twin Chinese decrees

A copy of the letter has been reviewed by Business Standard.

The issue concerns two decrees — the Regulations on the Security of Industrial and Supply Chains which took into effect on April 7 and the Regulations on Countering Foreign Improper Extra Territorial Jurisdiction, passed on April 13.

Indian manufacturers worry that these two regulations could negatively impact their ‘China Plus One’ strategy, part of a global pivot to diversify supply chains following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ICEA letter said the decrees significantly expand state authority over companies’ supply chain decisions, including imposing restrictions on data collection, penalising firms shifting operations, and introducing personal liability on corporate executives. “These measures formalise ongoing non-transparent constraints and create uncertainty for companies pursuing ‘China Plus One’ strategy,” it said.

The communication suggested that the ministerial group assess the implications of the new rules across sectors, “plan appropriate policy interventions”, go for “structured engagement with global value chains to understand emerging constraints in shifting supply chains out of China and decide the best course of action”.

The letter has been copied to the revenue secretary in the ministry of finance, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the foreign secretary, secretary DIPP and the chief economic advisor among others.

The association said it is concerned that “at this critical juncture for India’s manufacturing and export momentum, these developments pose a risk to investment flows, supply chain stability, and manufacturing scale-up, underscoring the need for timely and coordinated government response”. The rules put tough restrictions on supply chain diversification — for instance, an executive in a Chinese company who clears an Indian factory as part of the ‘China Plus One’ strategy could personally be sanctioned.