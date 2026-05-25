The JEE Advanced 2026 preliminary answer key has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee today, May 25. The preliminary answer keys for candidates who appeared in the national entrance exam can be downloaded from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates may object to the provisional answer key if they raise objections to it. The official schedule states that the objection window will be open until tomorrow, May 26, 2026, at 5:00 PM. There may be a small fee for each challenge, which is usually refundable if the challenge is found to be inaccurate.

How to download JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key?

Step 1. Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, press the link named “JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026” or a similar notification.

Step 3. Fill in your registered JEE Advanced login credentials (application number and password/date of birth).

Step 4. Press the submit button. The answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will display on your screen.

ALSO READ: SSC CGL 2026 notification released for 12,256 vacancies; applications begin Step 5. View the answer key carefully, download the PDF file, and take a printout for later reference.

JEE Advanced 2026

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 was held. Paper 1 was administered from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Paper 2 was administered from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Three distinct sections, such as Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, were included in both exams. For candidates' convenience, the question papers were offered in both Hindi and English.

IIT JEE Advanced 2026 Final Answer Key and Result Date

ALSO READ: UPSC exam calendar 2027 released: Check IAS prelims, Mains exam dates On June 1, 2026, IIT Roorkee will publish the JEE Advanced 2026 results and the final solution key. Once all legitimate objections to the provisional key have been reviewed, the final key will be released. After the release of the final answer key, no challenges will be accepted.

JEE Advanced 2026 and Admission Process

Under the direction of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2026, the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs administer the JEE (Advanced) 2026. The results of this exam will determine a candidate's eligibility for admission to all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for the academic year 2026–2027 for Bachelor's, Integrated Master's, and Dual Degree programs (entrance at the 10+2 level).

The JAB 2026 has made it clear that it will make decisions on all issues about the exams and the ensuing admissions procedure. Candidates are encouraged to use the official marking scheme to estimate their likely scores once they have the answer key.

Before tomorrow's deadline, those planning to file complaints should have supporting documentation ready to back up their allegations, such as standard textbooks or reference materials. Candidates should frequently visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, for the latest information.