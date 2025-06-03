Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Emerging diversified construction firms set for stable FY26 growth: Crisil

Emerging diversified construction firms set for stable FY26 growth: Crisil

Healthy order books, driven by the timely execution of projects, supporting their credentials, have resulted in the continued scale-up of operations, it said

Emerging diversified construction firms are expected to witness stable growth in 2025-26. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Emerging diversified construction firms are expected to witness stable growth in 2025-26, with revenues projected to rise by 9-11 per cent, Crisil Ratings said on Tuesday.

Healthy order books, driven by the timely execution of projects, supporting their credentials, have resulted in the continued scale-up of operations, it said.

"Emerging diversified construction companies will continue to see steady growth this fiscal, with revenues growing 9-11 per cent compared with a 15 per cent compounded annual growth rate in the five fiscals through 2025," it said in a statement. 

However, limited ability to pass on the impact of sharp commodity price fluctuations and stronger competition will limit the operating margins to 10-11 per cent. While the working capital requirements of emerging construction companies will be higher on-year, it will be funded mainly by better cash flows and risk management practices, thus limiting fund-based working capital bank borrowings.

 

Timely execution of a sizeable order book will also entail debt-funded capex for equipment purchases. Nevertheless, strong cash flows will ensure leverage levels are under control, thereby supporting the credit profiles of companies.

An analysis of 200 emerging diversified construction companies, with estimated aggregate revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore last fiscal-about a tenth of the country's total infrastructure spend-indicates as much. 

"The government's thrust on infrastructure and better access to funding continue to support the growth of emerging corporates in the diversified construction industry. Diversity in the order book should enable these players to log another year of steady revenue growth. However, profitability will remain flat on-year as competition within the segment intensifies and subcontracting charges remain in check," Crisil Ratings Senior Director Rahul Guha said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

