Entod Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories move Delhi HC against FDC ban

Pharmaceutical companies may take several months to exhaust existing stocks of prohibited fixed drug combination (FDC) drugs present in the market, even as companies such as Entod Pharmaceuticals and Alkem Laboratories have moved the Delhi High Court to quash the central government’s notification to ban 156 FDCs, according to industry sources.

The contentions come in reaction to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s move to ban 156 FDCs, including antibiotics, painkillers, and multivitamins, after a review found that they posed health risks, asking firms to prohibit their manufacture, sale, or distribution under sections of the Drugs