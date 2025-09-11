Entry-level 5G smartphone market to surge on festive offers, new launches

India’s entry-level 5G smartphone segment, typically categorised as under Rs 10,000, is set to see heightened activity in the upcoming festive season as brands such as HMD, Poco, and Lava launch new devices, supported by affordable chipsets entering the supply chain.

Industry insiders noted that the changes to goods and services tax (GST) rates effective September 22 would also support sales in this segment, even though the rate on smartphones remains unchanged at 18 per cent.

“All the three chipset providers in the segment — Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Unisoc — have solutions available, enabling original equipment makers to launch 5G