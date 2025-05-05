EPFO dials BSNL, MTNL to acquire offices, land and buildings for expansion

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is looking to acquire offices, lands and buildings from government-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), as part of its strategy to expand its capital infrastructure to keep pace with its growing subscriber base.

The retirement fund body discussed the issue at length in its latest central board of trustees (CBT) meeting held on February 28, with its chairman, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stating that “efforts should be made at the secretary level with the department of telecommunications (DOT) for acquiring BSNL/MTNL lands/buildings in govt-to-govt mode.”