Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / EPFO dials BSNL, MTNL to acquire offices, land and buildings for expansion

EPFO dials BSNL, MTNL to acquire offices, land and buildings for expansion

India's largest retirement fund is ramping up its physical infrastructure to keep pace with its fast-growing membership base

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO
Premium

Under the five-year perspective plan, EPFO plans to have its own buildings for all offices as opposed to the current practice of using hired premises.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is looking to acquire offices, lands and buildings from government-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), as part of its strategy to expand its capital infrastructure to keep pace with its growing subscriber base. 
The retirement fund body discussed the issue at length in its latest central board of trustees (CBT) meeting held on February 28, with its chairman, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stating that “efforts should be made at the secretary level with the department of telecommunications (DOT) for acquiring BSNL/MTNL lands/buildings in govt-to-govt mode.”
Topics : Capital Expenditure Mansukh Mandaviya EPFO Land Acquisition MTNL BSNL

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon