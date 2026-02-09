Euler Motors partners Jio-bp to expand EV charging network across India

Electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Euler Motors on Monday said it has tied up with Jio-bp to collaborate on expanding EV charging infrastructure across high-demand logistics hubs in India.

The strategic partnership aims to support the growth of electric commercial vehicles by improving charging accessibility for fleet operators and users nationwide. As part of the collaboration, the partners will identify business hubs for commercial EV deployment.

"India's transition towards sustainable mobility requires strong collaboration between vehicle innovation and energy infrastructure. Our partnership with Euler Motors represents a shared commitment to accelerating the electrification of commercial logistics, a segment that will play a decisive role in reducing urban emissions and improving freight efficiency," Jio-bp Chairman Sarthak Behuria said in a statement.

Ashish Tandon, Global Head of Customer Excellence, Euler Motors, added that the MoU brings together two committed partners focused on addressing key challenges of charging accessibility for commercial EVs.

"Through shared insights and coordinated efforts, we aim to deliver impactful business solutions for our customers and contribute to strengthening the EV ecosystem," he added.