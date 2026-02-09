Gujarat signs LoI with Starlink for satellite internet in remote areas

The Gujarat government said on Monday that it has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide satellite-based internet connectivity across remote and underserved parts of the state.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the agreement aims to improve high-speed internet access in areas where telecom infrastructure remains limited.

“Happy to share that the Government of Gujarat has exchanged a Letter of Intent with Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, to strengthen digital connectivity across the state,” Patel said in a post on X.

He further said the arrangement will support satellite-based internet services in remote, border, tribal, and underserved regions.

“This LoI will enable high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity in remote, border, tribal and underserved areas with limited telecom infrastructure, accelerating Gujarat’s digital connectivity mission and strategic digital initiatives,” Patel said.

Expected impact on services

The state government said the project will improve delivery of public services and strengthen outreach in districts with limited connectivity.

“The initiative will ensure reliable digital service delivery in aspirational and tribal districts, strengthen education and healthcare outreach, enhance disaster preparedness and security systems, and improve access to government services for citizens,” Patel said.

He added that a joint working group with representatives from the state government and Starlink will be set up to implement the agreement.

“In view of the need for seamless and easy connectivity across the state, a Joint Working Group comprising representatives of the Government of Gujarat and Starlink will be constituted to ensure the effective implementation of this LoI, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” Patel said.

Similar move in Goa

Last month, the Goa government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited. The agreement involved collaboration on digital connectivity, disaster response systems, and governance-related services.

Under the arrangement, Starlink and state authorities plan to explore satellite broadband deployment in locations with limited terrestrial networks. The initiative may include connectivity for selected government schools, healthcare centres, and disaster management facilities