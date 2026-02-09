Family business groups bullish on expansion, growth despite hurdles

Pointing at a structural gap in governance, the survey showed that 42 per cent of Indian family enterprises had no woman on board. Also, 30 per cent had only family members on board. “Governance is India’s most urgent and visible structural gap,” the report said.

However, despite the challenges, 91 per cent of Indian family businesses are confident about their company’s growth compared with 73 per cent globally, PwC said. Over 55 per cent of Indian respondents said they are looking at aggressive expansion, backed by the scale of the domestic market, young population and rising sophistication in family led enterprises. In contrast, only 16 per cent of the respondents globally were looking at aggressive expansion.

“At a time of global uncertainty, Indian family businesses stand out for their confidence and ambition,” said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson, PwC India.

More than half of those surveyed— 52 per cent — said that resistance from the senior generation was the most common barrier to next generation readiness.

Senior leaders, the survey said, slowed the preparedness of these Indian enterprises with next generation members feeling under-enabled despite strong aspirations. And, 27 per cent said there was a lack of interest from the next generation in joining the business.

What comes out is that the primary challenge revolves around internal preparedness, more than external shocks related to global uncertainty.

Giving its perspective, PwC said that succession must be redesigned as a patient institutional process covering both leadership and ownership succession.

The survey noted that the Indian family enterprises had made significant progress in digitising core operations with 39 per cent prioritising digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI). It showed that only 15 per cent of Indian family businesses identify themselves as early adopters, while 30 per cent follow a selective approach and 30 per cent prefer a wait-and-see stance.

The report said, generational misalignment, limited expertise in emerging areas including technology, and a slower culture of experimentation shape the country’s resilience profile while highlighting that gaps in capabilities linked to technology and sustainability have persisted.

Family values have emerged as the strategic anchor for 91 per cent of the respondents in India compared with 83 per cent globally. That, according to PwC, signals that decisions are shaped by relationships, legacy, and reputation, not just commercial priorities.

India’s family biz landscape