Sensex (0.69%)
66128.06 + 452.13
Nifty (0.62%)
19796.50 + 121.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.82%)
6455.45 + 52.35
Nifty Midcap (0.40%)
41569.15 + 164.30
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44327.50 + 125.80
Heatmap

Festive boom: Mumbai property sales between Navratri and Diwali up 30%

The daily average registration rate in Mumbai climbed 26% during the October 15 and November 15 period to 407 units from 322 units last year

mumbai property registration

Photo: Pexels

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Led by the festive season, the property registrations between Navratri and Diwali in Mumbai this year jumped 30 per cent compared to last year, according to data released by real estate consultancy Knight Frank on Thursday. Between October 15 and November 15 this year, Mumbai recorded 12,602 registrations as compared to 9,659 units in the same period last year.

The state exchequer collected a total revenue of Rs 1,257 crore from property registrations within this period. Moreover, this year, the daily average registration rate climbed 26 per cent to 407 units from 322 units last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Apart from the usual festive season boom, other factors that led to higher sales were stable interest rates and homebuyers' growing desire to upgrade to larger and more spacious homes, according to Knight Frank.

"Mumbai city embraced the auspicious festive period with a remarkable surge in property registrations, reflecting a heightened commitment to high-value investments. This upward trend became particularly evident with the commencement of the festive season, surpassing the previous year's figures," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India.

The city had earlier reported a 37.4 per cent jump in property registrations during the Navratri between October 15 and 23. The total units registered this year were 4,594, up from 3,343 units during the nine days last year.

In the upcoming days, the demand for property in Mumbai is expected to stay strong.

"As the festive season continues, registration volumes are expected to remain robust, fuelled by favourable market conditions, including moderately increasing property prices and stable policy interest rates," Baijal said.

Also Read

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Property registrations in Mumbai 37% higher during Navratri this year

Knight Frank: Offices top realty sector, corner 68% of PE funds in H1 2023

Home registrations in Pune doubled to 13,000 units in August: Knight Frank

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

Talent crisis forcing companies to shell out big bucks for legal experts

Foreign airlines see India's potential as global aviation hub for APAC

As pandemic impact wanes, regional players expand, challenge FMCG giants

Ministry of Coal launches 8th round of commercial coal mines auction

Fall in commodity, energy prices fuels India Inc's Q2FY24 earnings

Topics : Real Estate Mumbai navratri Diwali festive season Knight Frank BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS Semi Final Playing 11World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon