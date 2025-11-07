Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Festive season, GST relief boost per-credit card spend by 15% annually

Festive season, GST relief boost per-credit card spend by 15% annually

Credit card spending zoomed during the festival season, aided by a rationalisation of GST rates, with private lenders leading the way

Credit Card
premium

According to analysts at CareEdge the sharp increase in credit card spending of public sector banks was attributed to enhanced digital and rewards offerings by large PSBs. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid a record rise in overall spending during the festive season, coupled with the GST 2.0 rate rationalisation, lenders have seen 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in per-credit card spending in September 2025, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.
 
Private banks led the way, as HDFC Bank continued to record the highest per-card spend, followed by ICICI Bank.
 
Among leading credit card issuers, HDFC Bank saw 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in per-card spending to Rs 23,959.8, while SBI Card saw a strong increase of 33.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 18,892.3. ICICI Bank logged
Topics : Banking News Credit Card GST RBI
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon