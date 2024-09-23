Business Standard
Financial institutions plan to raise up to Rs 8,750 cr via bonds Tuesday

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Financial institutions on Tuesday plan to raise up to Rs 8,750 crore through bonds with different maturities. SIDBI plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore through bonds maturing in 53 months, while PNB Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 300 crore through bonds maturing in 40 months.

On Monday, Housing and Urban Development Corp (Hudco) raised Rs 2,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.15 per cent through the issuance of 10-year bonds. The issuance had a green shoe option of Rs 1,500 crore.
The bonds have received a AAA rating from India Ratings.
 
Additionally, Shriram Finance reissued June 2029 bonds at a yield of 9.10 per cent, raising Rs 2,050 crore.

Topics : financial institutions SIDBI Bonds

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

