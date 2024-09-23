Thermal capacities needed till RE supply equals demand: Power minister

There is a need to continue with installation of new thermal capacities as the supply of green power is not in line with demand, Union Minister Manohar Lal said on Monday. He also said that any call on reducing installation of thermal capacities can only be taken after 2030. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The union power minister made the remarks at an event to brief 100-day achievements of the Modi-3.0 government in the national capital. "Till the supply of renewable energy does not matches the demand, it seems necessary to increase the capacity of thermal plant in the country, and reduce its installation gradually. But till 2030-35, We have to take these (thermal projects) ahead," Lal said.

The government is looking to set up an additional 80 GW coal-based capacity by 2031-32.

According to Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, in 100 days of the present government, 12800 MW or 12.8 GW capacity has been awarded for construction, while 28 GW is under progress.

The minister further said that the National Electricity Plan 2023-32 will be launched in next 15 days.

Roadmap has been prepared to achieve the 425 GW peak demand by 2030 and 458 GW by 2032. Under the new plan, the transmission network will be increased from 4.85 lakh ckm in 2024 to 6.48 lakh ckm by 2032.

The government will also increase transformer capacity to 2342 GVA (gigavolt-ampere) from 1251 GVA, Lal said adding that an investment of Rs 9.15 lakh crore will be needed for these development works.

India has a potential of 184 GW of pumped storage projects (PSPs). Around 4.7 GW have already been installed, 6.47 GW is under construction and 60 GW under process of survey and investigation.

Lal said the country will have 1 lakh EV charging stations by 2030.

The government has also decided to grant up to Rs 750 core for hydro projects in Northeast.

The minister also said that 50 GW ISTS ( Inter State Transmission System) capacity has been approved. The transmission network of 335 GW is planned to evacuate 280 GW of Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) to ISTS by 2030.

Nine High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) lines of 33.25 GW capacity will be added in addition to 33.5 GW presently operating. Inter-Regional transfer capacity will increase from 119 GW to 168 GW. This plan covers the network of 220 kV and above.

Out of this, 42 GW has already been completed, 85 GW is under construction, and 75 GW is under bidding. Balance 82 GW will be approved in due course.

Transmission schemes corresponding to 50.9 GW capacity have been approved during the 100 days. The total estimated cost of the approved projects is Rs 60,676 crore.