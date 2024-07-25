Business Standard
Flight ops see temporary disruption at Mumbai airport due to heavy rains

IndiGo informed passengers about delays while advising them to check their flight status

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were temporarily disrupted as visibility was affected after heavy rains lashed the city.

The Adani-group-owned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport resumed operations at 10:55 am, about 20 minutes after they were suspended. Operations resumed as the visibility at the airport improved after an incessant downpour.
Live flight tracker Flightradar24 showed at least 298 flights (114 arrivals, 184 departures) reported delays at the airport till 3 pm on Thursday.

The Mumbai airport did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard.

Affected airlines informed passengers about the cancellation and diversion of flights at the airport, while offering full refunds for cancellations of flights for those who had confirmed bookings on July 25.

“Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on 25 July 2024,” Air India said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

IndiGo informed passengers about delays while advising them to check their flight status.

“Continuous and heavy rains over Mumbai are causing periodic delays in flight schedules. While we strive to give you real-time updates, we kindly ask you to check your flight status before leaving for the airport,” the airline said in a statement.

Incessant rains over the financial capital have caused disruption in railway and airline schedules over the past few days.

Last week, adverse weather, along with the impact of an outage of Microsoft apps and services, impacted the on-time performance (OTP) of flights across the country. At least 1,129 flights were delayed at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru last week.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

