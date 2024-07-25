Business Standard
DGCA probes AI Express crew strike that caused flight cancellations

There were a lot of cancellations due to the strike

Air India Express aircraft (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aviation regulator DGCA is investigating the Air India Express cabin crew strike incident in May that had resulted in several flight cancellations and the airline will be penalised in case there were any non-compliance with regulations, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday.
In response to queries in the Lok Sabha related to flight cancellations, Naidu said the ministry was ensuring that there were no cancellations and delays as he emphasised that Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) were in place to ensure that passengers received compensation.
"We acknowledge that there has been an issue with Air India Express There were some internal issues with the crew as Air India Express was merging with AirAsia India and a mass strike happened (on May 7)," the minister said during the Question Hour.
There were a lot of cancellations due to the strike.
"Once this issue started, the ministry got involved, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) facilitated a lot of discussions with airline, crew members and everything, and it was sorted out ... There was also a software glitch that happened. Because of the software glitch, the crew member data that was supposed to be with the airline, there was some problem and manually they were trying to enter (data) ... For everything to get back to normalcy, (it took) some time," the minister said.
While noting that there are CARs in place, Naidu said if airlines do not follow regulations, the ministry gets involved and ensures that passengers get refund or readjustment in another flight.
Citing an example, he said a penalty of Rs 10 lakh was imposed on Air India for not following certain guidelines.

"The Air India Express strike incident also ... The DGCA is going into the depth and investigating the issue. If there seems to be any non-compliance from the airlines, then definitely we are going to penalise them and ensure that passenger is the top priority," Naidu said.
On May 7, around 200 cabin crew members of Tata Group-owned Air India Express went on strike to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline, resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
Consequently, the airline management terminated the services of 25 cabin crew members and warned the others to join work or face the same action.
The strike was called off on May 9 after a conciliation meeting between representatives of a union representing the cabin crew members and the management convened by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central). The termination letters were also later withdrawn.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

