Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Flight tickets to get expensive during festive season as ATF prices rise

Last month, ATF prices increased by 8.4 per cent, or Rs 7,651, in the national capital to Rs 98,508 per KL compared to July

International flights

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in the national capital surged 14 per cent month-on-month to Rs 1.12 lakh per kilolitre (KL) from Rs 98,508 per KL in August. This was the third consecutive increase in the price of jet fuel, which could lead to a hike in airfares by the end of September as the festive season approaches in the upcoming months.

Last month, ATF prices increased by 8.4 per cent, or Rs 7,651, in the national capital to Rs 98,508 per KL compared to July.

On a year-on-year basis, jet fuel prices have narrowed 7 per cent from Rs 1.21 lakh per KL last September.

"Typically, in an airline's pricing mechanism, about 40 per cent of the eventual ticket price is attributed to the ATF price," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, senior director - consulting at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics.

Analysts expect airfares to go up during the festive season in the coming months.

"September is a lean month and to an extent it would be a lean month till mid-October, before the holiday season, which includes Diwali and other festivals, start kicking in. So, for the airlines to pass on the increase in ATF prices immediately will be a challenge. Maybe at the time of the festival season, they may be able to claw back some of this by a price hike in the tickets then," Padmanabhan added.

Also Read

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

ODI World Cup tickets on sale from August 25 in phased manner, confirms ICC

World Cup: BCCI confirms BookMyShow as official ticketing platform

Pure play brands will drive Indian beauty and personal care market: Report

Railway's freight business up as it faces rising costs and competition

India sees record demand for rooftop solar as companies seek clean energy

India house prices on track for steady rises, affordability to worsen

Revenue sharing between apps, telcos will violate net neutrality: IAMAI


Airlines have to strategise the structure of their ticket pricing as jet fuel prices experience fluctuations from time to time.

"Airlines over their years of operations have been witnessing fluctuations in ATF prices and have formulated different strategies to tide over such a rise in ATF prices, through both pricing as well as internal cost control. Overall, on an aggregate basis, the airlines look at strategies to expand their RASK-CASK (revenue per available seat kilometre - cost per available seat kilometre) spread, which becomes their core profitability metrics. Given the elastic nature of the service the airlines offer, the airlines need to be competitive in terms of pricing/airfares so as not to impact demand," said Suprio Banerjee, vice president and sector head - corporate ratings at ICRA Limited.

ATF prices are revised on the first day of every month on the basis of the average international price in the previous month by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Topics : flight ticket ATF price Flight ticket prices festive season

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon