Flight tickets to get expensive during festive season as ATF prices rise

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in the national capital surged 14 per cent month-on-month to Rs 1.12 lakh per kilolitre (KL) from Rs 98,508 per KL in August. This was the third consecutive increase in the price of jet fuel, which could lead to a hike in airfares by the end of September as the festive season approaches in the upcoming months.

Last month, ATF prices increased by 8.4 per cent, or Rs 7,651, in the national capital to Rs 98,508 per KL compared to July.

On a year-on-year basis, jet fuel prices have narrowed 7 per cent from Rs 1.21 lakh per KL last September.

"Typically, in an airline's pricing mechanism, about 40 per cent of the eventual ticket price is attributed to the ATF price," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, senior director - consulting at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics.

Analysts expect airfares to go up during the festive season in the coming months.

"September is a lean month and to an extent it would be a lean month till mid-October, before the holiday season, which includes Diwali and other festivals, start kicking in. So, for the airlines to pass on the increase in ATF prices immediately will be a challenge. Maybe at the time of the festival season, they may be able to claw back some of this by a price hike in the tickets then," Padmanabhan added.

Airlines have to strategise the structure of their ticket pricing as jet fuel prices experience fluctuations from time to time.

"Airlines over their years of operations have been witnessing fluctuations in ATF prices and have formulated different strategies to tide over such a rise in ATF prices, through both pricing as well as internal cost control. Overall, on an aggregate basis, the airlines look at strategies to expand their RASK-CASK (revenue per available seat kilometre - cost per available seat kilometre) spread, which becomes their core profitability metrics. Given the elastic nature of the service the airlines offer, the airlines need to be competitive in terms of pricing/airfares so as not to impact demand," said Suprio Banerjee, vice president and sector head - corporate ratings at ICRA Limited.

ATF prices are revised on the first day of every month on the basis of the average international price in the previous month by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.