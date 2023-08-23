World Cup: BCCI confirms BookMyShow as official ticketing platform

BookMyShow will be the official ticketing partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 confirmed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Announcing the deal on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, BCCI said that the tickets, right from the warm-up matches, starting September 29, can be bought on the app and website of the platform.

The tournament will feature a total of 58 matches, including 10 warm-up fixtures, hosted across 12 prominent venues throughout the nation. Earlier in the day, ICC had announced the schedule of the warm-up matches.

Along with the announcement of the ticketing partners, BCCI in line with ICC’s deal with Mastercard as a Global Partner for the World Cup 2023, announced a 24-hour exclusive pre-sale of tickets for Mastercard holders.

Schedule of ticket sale for the ODI World Cup 2023 for Mastercard holders

24th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games

29th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All India matches excluding warm-up games





14th September from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-Sale – Semi-Finals and Final

Speaking on the occasion, BCCI CEO (Interim) Hemang Amin said, "We are thrilled to unveil BookMyShow as the ticketing platform. The commencement of online ticket sales marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023."

On the other hand, ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley was confident that the prices would cater to everyone’s needs.

He said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide. With prices that cater to everyone, we encourage fans to get their tickets and be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”

The ticket sales for all other users have been segregated as per the phases below:

25th August from 8 PM IST onwards: Non-India Warm-Up matches and all Non-India event matches

30th August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31st August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1st September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2nd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3rd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad

15th September from 8 PM IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final