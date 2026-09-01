FMCG distributors seek govt norms for storage at quick-commerce dark stores

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors have sought policy intervention from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the introduction of mandatory storage norms and infrastructure standards for quick-commerce dark stores.

In a letter to the government, reviewed by Business Standard, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) stated that many dark stores operate in highly congested premises where 60,000 to 70,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) are stored within inadequate floor space.

It said such storage results in unsafe stacking of products, restricts the movement of personnel, leads to poor ventilation, inadequate sanitation and ineffective pest-control measures, makes inspection difficult, obstructs emergency access and results in improper segregation of food and non-food articles.

It also said that many dark stores operate from tin-shed structures that handle food items, which is unsafe and can cause food deterioration.

“Unlike conventional warehouses, there are presently no explicit scientific standards prescribing the minimum storage area corresponding to the number of SKUs handled by a quick-commerce dark store, nor are there specific infrastructure requirements relating to thermal insulation, ventilation and environmental control,” the letter said.

The distributors’ body proposed a mandatory scientific formula linking SKU capacity with the minimum permissible storage area.

It also proposed the declaration of approved storage area and maximum permissible SKU capacity in every FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) licence, automatic revision of approved storage capacity whenever inventory levels increase and mandatory segregation of fresh produce, dairy products, frozen foods, packaged foods, household chemicals, personal care products and other non-food articles.

In its letter, it also asked for prescribed standards relating to ventilation, sanitation, pest management, temperature control, humidity control, fire safety, aisle width and emergency access, and prohibition of storing food articles, dairy products, fresh produce, frozen foods and other perishable products in temporary or uninsulated tin-sheet (tin-shed) structures unless such premises are equipped with approved thermal insulation, adequate ventilation and scientifically designed air-conditioning or temperature-control systems capable of maintaining safe storage conditions.

Distributors also asked for annual infrastructure and food safety audits by FSSAI, digital maintenance of inventory records, strict penalties, including suspension or cancellation of licences, for exceeding approved storage limits, and a defined transition period for existing dark stores to achieve compliance with the amended regulations.

In July, the distributors’ body wrote to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry seeking a review of whether foreign-funded e-commerce companies can legally operate inventory-led quick-commerce models under the existing foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.

In its letter then, AICPDF sought clarification on the amendment or approval permitting foreign-funded marketplace e-commerce entities such as Amazon and Flipkart to operate quick commerce through warehouses or dark stores.