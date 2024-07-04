Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FMCG sector may see 7-9% revenue growth in FY25 on rural recovery: CRISIL

CRISIL Ratings Associate Director Rabindra Verma said revenue growth will vary across product segments and firms

FMCG SHOP, GST

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is expected to see a revenue growth of 7 to 9 per cent this fiscal, helped by higher sales volume and a revival of rural markets, CRISIL Ratings said in a report.
Volume growth from urban consumers will also remain steady at 7 to 8 per cent supported by rising disposable incomes and continued focus on premium offerings by the industry players, especially in the personal care and home care segments, it said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Moreover, the premiumisation trend and growth in volume will expand the operating margin of FMCG companies "by 50-75 basis points to 20-21 per cent", it said.
"The margin expansion would have been higher but for rising selling and marketing expenses amid heightened competition among organised and unorganised players alike," the report added.
The product realisations in FY25 are "expected to grow in low single digits with a marginal rise in prices of key raw materials for the food and beverages (F&B) segment", however, key raw material prices for personal care (PC) and home care (HC) segments are seen to be stable, it added.
 
The F&B segment accounts for nearly half of the sector's revenue while PC and HC segments form a quarter each.

More From This Section

brands, brand value, marketing, companies, advertising, advertisements

Creativity that breaks clutter drives sales, brand equity: Kantar report

PLI scheme

Easier visa norms to be extended to non-PLI manufacturers: DPIIT secretary

Piyush Goyal

PESO to draft safety norms for petrol pumps near habitation, says Goyal

Airport

Rajasthan tourism industry optimistic about state's civil aviation policy

Coal Production, Coal power, Coal-fired power plants

Coal sector records 10.2% growth rate among eight key infra sectors in May

Over the revenue growth, the report added the FMCG sector will also be supported by modest realisation growth of 1 to 2 per cent "primarily due to marginal rise in prices" of some key F&B raw materials, including sugar, wheat, edible oil and milk.
However, prices for most of the crude-based products like linear alkylbenzene and high-density polyethylene packaging remain range-bound.
"Focus on enhancing premium product offerings, especially in F&B and PC segments will also support realisations," it said.
CRISIL Ratings Associate Director Rabindra Verma said revenue growth will vary across product segments and firms.
"The F&B segment is expected to grow 8-9 per cent this fiscal, aided by improving rural demand, while the personal care segment will grow 6-7 per cent. The home care segment, which outpaced the other two segments last fiscal, is expected to grow 8-9 per cent this fiscal, led by continued premiumisation push and steady urban demand, he said.
CRISIL has estimated the FMCG growth for the fiscal 2024 to be around 5 to 7 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Small Finance Bank Stocks

Five entities sell 11% stake in FMCG firm Hindustan Foods for Rs 638 crore

FMCG SHOP, GST

Certain FMCG sectors may face tampering of growth: Deloitte report

FMCG SHOP, GST

India's FMCG sector to have sustained growth rate of 7-9% in 2024: Report

FMCG firms

FMCG companies increase prices to maintain margins due to high input costs

FMCG

Nestle, VBL, Godrej Cons: Nuvama picks these FMCG stocks on robust outlook

Topics : FMCGs Crisil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon