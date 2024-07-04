Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Easier visa norms to be extended to non-PLI manufacturers: DPIIT secretary

The PLI scheme covers 14 sectors, including mobile phones, drones, white goods, telecommunications, textiles, automobiles, specialty steel, and pharmaceutical drugs, among others

PLI scheme

Representational Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is working towards streamlining the application process for Indian business visas for companies that are not beneficiaries under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme but have set up manufacturing units across the 14 sectors covered under the scheme.

“We have already got a streamlined process for PLI beneficiaries. We’re trying to get it extended to other non-PLI beneficiaries operating in those same strategic sectors. We are in the process of drawing up a similar streamlined process for those kinds of non-PLI beneficiaries in the PLI sector as well,” Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“A final decision hasn’t been taken but we’re moving in that direction. Hopefully, it will be done…Visa is a Ministry of External and Home Affairs subject,” Singh said.

The PLI scheme covers 14 sectors, including mobile phones, drones, white goods, telecommunications, textiles, automobiles, specialty steel, and pharmaceutical drugs, among others.

Earlier this week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Business Standard that the government is expediting the visa-related issues to get technicians to India not only from China but from any country, as and when required, to ensure the smooth implementation of the PLI scheme.

The industry has been seeking the government’s intervention in resolving visa-processing delays related to Chinese vendors involved in manufacturing projects.

More From This Section

Container port

Cargo traffic across 12 major Indian ports surges 6.8 % to 69.8 MT in June

cement industry

Cement sector sees muted growth of 2-3% in Q1FY25 due to LS polls: ICRA

Russia LNG 2

LNG imports set to slump as monsoon hits power demand: S&P analyst

Social media

Social media platforms worry new data law could affect child safety, ads

air cargo airplane aviation

'Bright future for air cargo sector, needs faster turnaround time'


Companies have been facing productivity issues due to visa hurdles in areas ranging from component manufacturing to installation or repair of machinery, especially under the PLI scheme.

Several ministries and government departments have been addressing the outstanding visa-related issues pertaining to experts and technicians from China with the Ministry of External Affairs. DPIIT has also been coordinating matters with the External Affairs Ministry.

FDI

Singh further said that the government is looking at further liberalising foreign direct investment (FDI) and internal discussions are ongoing regarding the same.

However, he did not mention the sectors that could see liberalisation in FDI norms.

Earlier this year, the government allowed 100 per cent FDI in the space sector.

Also Read

PremiumA high-level government committee has raised concern over continued delays in payment to companies in the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, Business Standard has learnt. PSU

PLI scheme review committee raises concern over delays in payments

exports, wto

Govt steps help boost toy making, exports; more work needed: DPIIT secy

toy

DPIIT, Flipkart, toy makers to meet on Jun 12 on ways to increase sourcing

mumbai, real estate, commercial building

DPIIT working on SOP to ease entry for certain Chinese workers in India

FDI

India's FDI equity inflow at five-year low of $44 billion in FY24

Topics : DPIIT PLI scheme automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon