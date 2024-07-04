Easier visa norms to be extended to non-PLI manufacturers: DPIIT secretary

The government is working towards streamlining the application process for Indian business visas for companies that are not beneficiaries under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme but have set up manufacturing units across the 14 sectors covered under the scheme.

“We have already got a streamlined process for PLI beneficiaries. We’re trying to get it extended to other non-PLI beneficiaries operating in those same strategic sectors. We are in the process of drawing up a similar streamlined process for those kinds of non-PLI beneficiaries in the PLI sector as well,” Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“A final decision hasn’t been taken but we’re moving in that direction. Hopefully, it will be done…Visa is a Ministry of External and Home Affairs subject,” Singh said.

The PLI scheme covers 14 sectors, including mobile phones, drones, white goods, telecommunications, textiles, automobiles, specialty steel, and pharmaceutical drugs, among others.

Earlier this week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Business Standard that the government is expediting the visa-related issues to get technicians to India not only from China but from any country, as and when required, to ensure the smooth implementation of the PLI scheme.

The industry has been seeking the government’s intervention in resolving visa-processing delays related to Chinese vendors involved in manufacturing projects.

Companies have been facing productivity issues due to visa hurdles in areas ranging from component manufacturing to installation or repair of machinery, especially under the PLI scheme.

Several ministries and government departments have been addressing the outstanding visa-related issues pertaining to experts and technicians from China with the Ministry of External Affairs. DPIIT has also been coordinating matters with the External Affairs Ministry.

FDI

Singh further said that the government is looking at further liberalising foreign direct investment (FDI) and internal discussions are ongoing regarding the same.

However, he did not mention the sectors that could see liberalisation in FDI norms.

Earlier this year, the government allowed 100 per cent FDI in the space sector.