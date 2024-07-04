Creativity that breaks clutter drives sales, brand equity: Kantar report

Creative ads that break the clutter are more likely to uplift short-term sales for a brand, while also contributing to driving brand equity, says a new report from Kantar.

“Creative quality should get a lot more credit. It is the second biggest driver—after brand size—for advertising profitability and enhances media effectiveness,” said Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief client officer, South Asia, insights division, Kantar. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“There is a 4x growth in return on marketing investment made by brands, with a profit return on investment of 6.62 for creative quality compared to 1.42 for low creative quality,” she added, citing WARC’s ROI database.

Talking about trends that emerged during the testing of over 1,400 Indian ads for the fourth edition of Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards, Mohanty said that hyper-regionalisation is now gaining steam.

“We are seeing more original creatives for the south and more adaptations as well. The per capita consumption in the south is very high. Along with that, a big number of local brands that challenge national brands very strongly also make it important for communication to be creative and specific to the south,” she added.

Godrej Consumer Products’ politician creative for Fab liquid detergent won the award for the original creatives for the south category, while Zydus Wellness Products’ strong motherhood creative for the Complan brand won the award for the adaptations for the south category.

The marketing research firm also gave out two un-stereotype awards, highlighting the impact of progressive advertisement on brand equity.

“Progressive advertising has been inconsistent in India in the last four years, much different from the global trend where it has shown consistent improvement,” said Mohanty.

HUL’s ‘masala kadhi pakoda’ creative for Vim Liquid won Kantar’s Unstereotype award in the male category, while the FMCG firm’s creative for its Dove brand won in the female category.

“While it doesn’t necessarily give short-term sales, people today want a brand whose values they can relate to, which makes it important for brands to keep pushing the agenda of progressive advertisement,” she added.

HUL also won the most creative and effective award for TV for its Ponds Dreamflower DDLJ creative, while Nestlé won the award for the most creative and effective award for digital for its Maggi occasions-rain moments creative.

HUL won Kantar’s most consistently effective advertiser award for its Surf Excel brand, with the tagline ‘Daag Acche Hain’.