This year, Rani developed kidney stones — the result, doctors say, of working long hours without washroom facilities. Her treatment cost her ₹20,000, a significant expense for her.

“The company talks about providing insurance, but the terms and conditions make it very difficult for me to claim it. Eligibility is also linked to our performance metrics. The apps offer little assistance in helping me understand the process or navigate the technical requirements,” she said.

A September 2026 nationwide survey of 1,000 platform workers across 10 cities by labour rights organisations Janpahal and the Gig Workers Association (GigWA) found that extreme weather, road accidents and long working hours were major concerns. Of the 778 workers who reported working in extreme weather, 96.6 per cent said heat affected their ability to work.

They reported health problems such as dehydration, exhaustion and severe overheating. Among workers reporting safety incidents, 62.2 per cent had experienced near-misses with vehicles, 38 per cent had injuries due to road conditions and 27.5 per cent were involved in traffic accidents.

The survey also found that 62.2 per cent of workers did not have health insurance and 44.2 per cent lacked accident insurance. More than 80 per cent of those who tried to claim accident insurance found the process difficult.

Only a framework

In the absence of an operational central social security scheme for gig and platform workers, insurance coverage remains largely dependent on individual platforms and the terms and eligibility conditions of their policies. While the Code on Social Security, 2020, provides a framework for extending benefits such as health and accident insurance, the specific scheme to operationalise these benefits is yet to be notified.

In October, nearly a year after the new labour laws became operational, the Centre notified the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers. The board is to recommend welfare schemes, advise the Centre on administering the Code, monitor social security schemes and review state-level record-keeping mechanisms and expenditure from the Social Security Fund, the proposed fund for financing social security benefits for gig platform and informal workers.

The Code provides for life, disability and accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, and old-age protection. It allows aggregators — those employing gig workers — to contribute 1-2 per cent of their annual revenue to the Social Security Fund, capped at 5 per cent of the amount paid or payable to workers.

However, the rate and commencement date are yet to be notified.

A key challenge will be determining workers’ eligibility and calculating their benefits. Under the notified rules, workers must have been engaged with a single aggregator for at least 90 days in a financial year, or for 120 days across multiple aggregators.

For workers with irregular or seasonal engagement, these thresholds could mean losing access to benefits even when platform work is their primary source of income. Nitesh Kumar Das, organising secretary of GigWA, said workers who suffered an accident before completing the prescribed engagement threshold could be left without protection.

“Basic health and accident insurance should begin from the date of registration, with additional benefits expanding as workers accumulate engagement credits rather than depending on a single eligibility cut-off,” Das said.

Shaik Salauddin, cofounder and national general secretary of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), which is represented on the board, said the proposed schemes should cover health, accident and life insurance, pensions and family welfare.

“Social security benefits should be available to all gig and platform workers without exclusions based on below-poverty-line status, income limits or income tax return filings. The benefits recommended for gig workers should also not be lower than those already provided by individual platforms,” Salauddin said.

How to count gig work?

The eligibility challenge is compounded by the transactional nature of gig work. Unlike regular employment, where provident fund contributions are calculated monthly against an employee’s salary, gig workers can move between platforms, take up assignments intermittently or combine platform work with formal employment.

“There is no common shared ledger between platforms. So how do you compute eligibility? If you work for 90 days with a platform, it is still easy to compute the benefits, but if you work for 120 days across multiple platforms, how do you calculate that? The infrastructure is needed to be able to provide social security to gig workers. Their benefits will need to be calculated, corrected, deposited, disbursed and accounted for,” said Rishi Agrawal, cofounder and chief executive officer of TeamLease RegTech.

Agrawal said workers completing one order a day and those completing 100 could have different earnings and engagement. He questioned whether contributions should be calculated per transaction or through periodic reporting, saying the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation’s batch-based compliance model might not suit gig work.

A common digital identity and reporting system could help address fragmented records. Kuljeet Singh, chief financial officer of GI Group Holding, said Aadhaar-linked registration and the Universal Account Number (UAN) could provide a basis for portability, but platforms and staffing companies would need to report workers’ engagement and payouts through a common system.

Follow the worker

“Contributions should follow the worker, not the job. A delivery partner could work on two apps and then take up a three-month warehouse assignment through a staffing firm. Their records would be split across different systems. There needs to be a common reporting standard for engagement days and payouts, with platforms and staffing companies sharing this information electronically, preferably through APIs rather than periodic uploads,” Singh said.

He said the system would also need a common definition of an engagement day, based on whether a worker logs into an application, completes a task or earns a minimum amount. Benefits should reflect actual earnings, with credits accumulating at each payout and eligibility assessed annually. Accident and life cover could begin once a worker is registered and active, while other benefits build with sustained engagement.

For workers, access to these records would be as important as the system used to calculate contributions. Das called for the government’s e-Shram portal to consolidate work histories and earnings across platforms and allow workers to correct inaccurate records.

The portal had just over 1 million registered gig and platform workers as of July 19, 2026, according to a parliamentary reply. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog had projected the gig workforce to reach 12.7 million in 2024-25 and 14.3 million

in 2025-26.

Agrawal said workers also lacked a common passbook-like facility to track contributions and entitlements, unlike Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers. “Trust as a currency has not been established yet with gig workers’ social security. There is no passbook system and this kind of transparency will have to be established,” he said.

Another concern is whether aggregators could pass on the cost of their social security contributions through lower incentives, bonuses or per-order payments, reducing workers’ take-home earnings. Das called for independent monitoring to ensure workers did not bear the cost of contributions mandated for aggregators.

The coexistence of central and state-level welfare frameworks could add to compliance challenges. Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand have introduced their own laws for gig workers, with different approaches to welfare funds, aggregator contributions and worker protections.

Telangana launched its gig-worker welfare policy and an online registration facility on November 14, providing for a unique identity across platforms and accident-related compensation of up to ₹10 lakh.

Agrawal said platforms would need to undertake state-level revenue reconciliation to determine where contributions were due, with central and state systems operating alongside each other without overlapping compliance requirements.

Other challenges

Responsibility for contributions could become more complicated when workers move between platform-based assignments and formal employment. A worker may be engaged by a staffing firm, deployed through a contractor and work at a client’s establishment.

“In staffing, the difficulty is the number of layers. A worker may be sourced by one firm, deployed through a sub-contractor, and work at a client’s warehouse or on its app. Each party can easily assume someone else is paying,” Singh said.

He called for a clear liability matrix specifying the responsibility of different entities and revised staffing contracts to account for additional compliance costs and prevent contributions from being missed or counted twice.