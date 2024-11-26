India reshapes its workforce to plug into the electric vehicle era

Weak global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and mounting industry challenges have pushed several automobile (auto) makers to announce job cuts. Last week, American automaker Ford said it would reduce its European workforce by 14 per cent, blaming ongoing losses due to sluggish EV demand, inadequate government support for the transition, and competition from subsidised Chinese rivals.

Ford joins Nissan, Stellantis, and General Motors, which have also taken cost-cutting measures as the sector struggles with high EV production costs, making them unaffordable for many consumers.

In India, the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs is unfolding differently.