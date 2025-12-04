From rank 127 to No 1 on App Store, Sanchar Saathi gains amid outrage

With the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) hastily withdrawing on Wednesday its earlier directive mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi application (app) on all mobile phones — amid backlash from Opposition parties, civil society, and mobile device makers — there has been one unexpected outcome. The once-ignored Sanchar Saathi app has suddenly surged into the spotlight.

According to Sensor Tower data, the app — ranked 127 on November 20 among the most downloaded apps in India — catapulted to the No. 1 position on the Apple App Store on December 2, overtaking Google Gemini and ChatGPT. It continues to hold