Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / From rank 127 to No 1 on App Store, Sanchar Saathi gains amid outrage

From rank 127 to No 1 on App Store, Sanchar Saathi gains amid outrage

An app nobody noticed, until everyone did. Political heat and curiosity pushed it to the top in downloads. How long before the slide?

a
premium

Sanchar Saathi App | File

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) hastily withdrawing on Wednesday its earlier directive mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi application (app) on all mobile phones — amid backlash from Opposition parties, civil society, and mobile device makers — there has been one unexpected outcome. The once-ignored Sanchar Saathi app has suddenly surged into the spotlight. 
According to Sensor Tower data, the app — ranked 127 on November 20 among the most downloaded apps in India — catapulted to the No. 1 position on the Apple App Store on December 2, overtaking Google Gemini and ChatGPT.  It continues to hold
Topics : Department of Telecommunications Mobile phones DoT telecom sector cybersecurity
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon