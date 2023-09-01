From smart phones to laptops, 206 mn obsolete devices lying with households

PSUs likely to get captive berths by nomination at major ports

Crude oil prices rises to highest in over 7 months on supply worries

Car sales zoom to new high in August, signal strong festival show

73 thermal plants under 4 rounds of rationalisation of coal linkages

Sowing of paddy rises around 4% and pulses down 8.53% this season

Honor MagicBook X 14, X16 laptops available for purchase on Amazon India

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

As many as 206 million devices — smart phones and laptops — are lying idle with consumer households, according to a report and survey by the Indian Cellular and Electronic

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com