FSSAI initiates prosecution against FBOs found violating food safety laws

According to the authorities, the prosecution initiated against the FBOs covers different violations committed, including carrying out a food business without a valid license and manufacturing

Food from Indian states is healthy and varied. (File photo)

(File photo)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the country's apex food regulator, has taken action against Food Business Operators (FBOs) found to be violating food safety laws. According to the records, 1,411 prosecution cases have been initiated against FBOs found violating the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006 since April 1, 2023.
According to the authorities, the prosecution initiated against the FBOs covers different violations committed, including carrying out a food business without a valid license and manufacturing or selling unsafe food.
Since the beginning of this financial year, a number of food products across various categories like milk and milk products, spices, packaged drinking water, nutraceuticals, sauces, pickles, chips, jaggery, etc. have been tested to ensure compliance with product standards and safety of the same.
FSSAI, along with States/UTs Food Authorities is continuously monitoring the quality and safety of food products for consumers in the country by drawing and testing samples, said officials.
FBOs found to be in violation of the rules are liable to face fines and legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The FSSAI seeks to prevent non-compliant practices and ensure that consumers across the nation have access to safe and high-quality food products through stringent inspections, monitoring, and enforcement campaigns.
FSSAI strongly advises all FBOs to follow the standards of food products prescribed by FSSAI and ensure safe and hygienic practices for the manufacturing of food products. Any non-compliance may result in strict action against the violating FBOs, said authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FSSAI food Food safety

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

