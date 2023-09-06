G-20 presidency reinforces position as best investment hub: Ashok Leyland

The G20 Presidency further enhances focus on India which has become one of the best destinations to invest globally, Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said on Wednesday.

The Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland is the second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in the country. The Chennai-headquartered USD 4.5-billion firm is the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the 19th largest manufacturers of trucks.

In an interaction with PTI, Hinduja said the current leadership of the country has put India on the global map.

"India has become the destination that many global investors are looking at and having the presidency of G20 further puts highlight on the country," he noted.

Hinduja stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the country on the forefront of welcoming investors into the country.

"India is today one of the best destinations for investments. When you see around the world it is either recessionary trends or very low growth rates, whereas we are well positioned," he said.

Also Read G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7 As G20 leader how India is ensuring quality of traditional medicine systems Players optimistic about online gaming's potential despite high tax: Report Builders complete 86% of 1,642 projects launched in Jul'17-Dec'18: Anarock Govt approves Rs 3,760 cr viability gap funding to boost energy storage Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute lines up opportunity for startups funding 86% housing projects launched between Jul 2017-Dec 2018 completed: Anarock

Hinduja noted that demographically the country has a young population which is again a positive factor.

"We are growing at 6.5 or 7 per cent and I think we are doing much better than many other parts of the world," he added.

The G20 summit, which will see leaders from all across the globe deliberating on important matters, is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.