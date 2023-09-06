Confirmation

G-20 presidency reinforces position as best investment hub: Ashok Leyland

"India has become the destination that many global investors are looking at and having the presidency of G20 further puts highlight on the country," he said

G20

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
The G20 Presidency further enhances focus on India which has become one of the best destinations to invest globally, Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said on Wednesday.
The Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland is the second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in the country. The Chennai-headquartered USD 4.5-billion firm is the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the 19th largest manufacturers of trucks.
In an interaction with PTI, Hinduja said the current leadership of the country has put India on the global map.
"India has become the destination that many global investors are looking at and having the presidency of G20 further puts highlight on the country," he noted.
Hinduja stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the country on the forefront of welcoming investors into the country.
"India is today one of the best destinations for investments. When you see around the world it is either recessionary trends or very low growth rates, whereas we are well positioned," he said.

Hinduja noted that demographically the country has a young population which is again a positive factor.
"We are growing at 6.5 or 7 per cent and I think we are doing much better than many other parts of the world," he added.
The G20 summit, which will see leaders from all across the globe deliberating on important matters, is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit G20 Investment

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

