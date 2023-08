First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 1:31 AM IST

PM Gati Shakti fuels growth in India's inland waterways, says IWAI chairman

AI-driven planning is Gati Shakti's new frontier, says DPIIT official

MMRDA aims for Rs 1.4 trn in debt funding, bolstered by 'Gati Shakti'

The A,B,C of Gati Shakti: Making sense of a criss-cross of projects

India on the move: Gati Shakti helps ministries, states to work as a team

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP), there was little clarity on how it would work and how it intended

Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 1:31 AM IST

(Left) Sumita Dawra, special secretary (logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT); and Amrit Lal Meena, secretary, Ministry of Coal, and former special secretary for logistics at DPIIT

