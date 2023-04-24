close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Why is the 30-day notice period under Special Marriage Act being opposed?

The Special Marriage Act mandates marriage officials to issue a public notice soliciting objections to an impending marriage 30 days before the ceremony

BS Web Team New Delhi
Marriage

When will we stop hearing these homilies about the ‘sanctity of marriage’? Photo: iStock

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court of India recently heard a number of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, during which the constitution bench reviewed some parts of the Special Marriage Act (SMA), 1954.
The SMA mandates marriage officials to issue a public notice soliciting objections to an impending marriage 30 days before the ceremony.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, April 20, the bench stated that the provision is patriarchal and violates people's privacy.
Let's find out what it's all about.

30-day notice under Special Marriage Act
Any couple wanting to marry under the SMA must notify the marriage officer in the district where at least one of the two has lived for at least 30 days.

Also Read

SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here

Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case?

Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said

Same-sex marriages recognisable under Special Marriage Act: Legal experts

Same-sex marriage: Centre files fresh affidavit in SC, seeks states' views

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first water metro in Kochi on Tuesday

Poonch terror attack: Over 40 detained for questioning, search ops continue

All political parties can join, say wrestlers seeking action on WFI chief

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

I-T dept conducts searches at premises of pvt firm with alleged DMK links


This notice of intended marriage is then posted for one month on the notice boards of the registration office where the notice is submitted. It is also posted in their respective hometowns or places of residence.
During this time, anyone can oppose the couple's union, and an inquiry will be convened. If no one objects, the marriage is solemnised by the marriage officer after 30 days.

'An invitation to disaster and violence'
In court, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi pointed out that this requirement did not exist in any other personal legislation and maintained that it was unconstitutional.

He also called the law an "invitation to disaster and violence" and stated that it is at the heart of his privacy to decide with whom he associates, when, how, and after how long time into the married union, whether of the same or opposite sex.
'Law based on patriarchy'

While Justice S Ravindra Bhat noted that it was based on patriarchy and that the rules were enacted when women lacked agency, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud stated that the purpose of the notice system was to protect.
You're now almost inviting society, collectors, district magistrates, and the superintendent of police to infiltrate them, CJI Chandrachud said.

Singhvi further claimed that the notice regime violates individual decisional autonomy, privacy, and individual dignity, all of which are basic Constitutional values.
This should not be struck down only for same-sex couples but for heterosexuals and non-heterosexuals, Singhvi contended.

History of the notice regime
This requirement was inspired by a 1753 British Parliament act titled 'Act for the better prevention of clandestine marriages, 1753.' The notice clause, which began as a preventative act, is now carried over into SMA, which is an enabling statute. Another petitioner's senior attorney, Raju Ramachandran, said the notice requirement was like asking for notice to exercise one's fundamental rights.

CJI Chandrachud stated that this was not the "least intrusive way" to prevent people from entering into void marriages.
Meanwhile, Justice Kohli said that this would be true for heterosexual couples as well.

In 2022, the SC rejected a petition against the notice period
A petition was filed at the Supreme Court in 2022, challenging the clauses of the SMA that mandated notice publication.

The court, however, dismissed the plea, adding that "Challenging the constitutional validity in this petition is abstract."
Since the petitioner was personally affected by the statute, the court said it could not be termed a PIL.

Athira Sujatha, one of the individuals who married under SMA and was doxxed by a vigilante group in Kerala, was the petitioner in the case.
The marriage notices were publicly available on the Kerala Registration website, which various right-wing organisations accessed and shared on social media channels, characterising the relationships as "love jihad."
Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court Same-sex marriages BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lalit Modi tenders unconditional apology; SC closes contempt case

Lalit Modi
2 min read

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
6 min read

Air Pollution Killing 1200 young people every year in Europe: EEA Report

air pollution, delhi polution, stubble burning, delhi air, air, environment
2 min read

Credit Suisse's net asset outflows topped $68 billion in first quarter

Credit Suisse
2 min read

China embassy removes interview transcript on ex-Soviet State

China Flag
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
4 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon