GCCs eying to capture revenue opportunities from Indian market

Global capability centres (GCCs) are increasingly looking to tap into revenue opportunities from the Indian market, which is already a critical talent hub. While capturing the potential of the Indian market has been in the works over the past few years, it’s only of late that companies are gaining momentum.

India is home to more than 1,580 GCCs, with a total market size of $46 billion and growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4 per cent, according to a Nasscom-Zinnov report.

For US-based Planview, although India is currently a small market contributing less than 5 per cent of the