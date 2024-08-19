Business Standard
Glenmark Pharma introduces generic eye treatment medication in US

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its US-based subsidiary has introduced a generic medication used for eye itching.
Glenmark Therapeutics Inc, USA has launched Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution (OTC) in the US market, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.
Fabio Moreno, Head of OTC Sales & Marketing, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, said the launch of Olopatadine Ophthalmic Solution (USP, 0.1 per cent), addresses a growing demand for a new supplier in this category.
"This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality over-the-counter solutions for our customers," Moreno said.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

