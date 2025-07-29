Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Goodricke eyes alternate crops, tea tourism for future diversification

Goodricke eyes alternate crops, tea tourism for future diversification

Following a turnaround in FY25, Goodricke to explore turmeric, dairy and tea tourism using non-tea land, while continuing to strengthen its core tea business

Goodricke eyes alternate crops, tea tourism for future diversification
premium

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tea producing company Goodricke Group, the listed subsidiary of UK-based Camellia Plc, is looking to diversify into alternative crops and tea tourism, leveraging its non-tea land holdings across tea estates.
 
Addressing shareholders at the company’s 49th annual general meeting on Tuesday, Chairman Stephen Charles Buckland said, “We are exploring diversified agriculture and hospitality ventures using our rich land assets, with early projects in turmeric, garlic, ginger, mushrooms, and a dairy with a piggery in development.”
 
“Our phased entry into tea tourism using our world-class tea gardens and estates as a base to offer guests a truly exclusive and memorable experience
Topics : Goodricke Group Tea plantation Tourist
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon