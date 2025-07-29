Goodricke eyes alternate crops, tea tourism for future diversification

Tea producing company Goodricke Group, the listed subsidiary of UK-based Camellia Plc, is looking to diversify into alternative crops and tea tourism, leveraging its non-tea land holdings across tea estates.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s 49th annual general meeting on Tuesday, Chairman Stephen Charles Buckland said, “We are exploring diversified agriculture and hospitality ventures using our rich land assets, with early projects in turmeric, garlic, ginger, mushrooms, and a dairy with a piggery in development.”

“Our phased entry into tea tourism using our world-class tea gardens and estates as a base to offer guests a truly exclusive and memorable experience