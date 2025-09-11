Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Advertisers can now target urban, rural audiences separately on YouTube

Advertisers can now target urban, rural audiences separately on YouTube

Google will allow advertisers on YouTube in India to target rural and urban audiences separately for the first time, as Shorts viewership and creator ads drive ROI

youtube

YouTube is the only platform where viewers can watch Shorts on the big screen as well as on mobile (Photo: Shutterstock)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time, Google will launch an India-specific feature for advertisers to target urban and rural audiences separately through its video-sharing platform, YouTube, said Shubha Pai, Head of Brand Solutions, Google India.
 
“For the first time, advertisers can distinctly target rural and urban audiences on YouTube, a capability that doesn’t exist on TV or other OTT platforms. This is a made-for-India solution, reflecting the vibrant consumer base across geographies. This empowers brands to create distinct and tailored communication strategies for these vital consumer segments. It addresses the nuances of consumer behaviour, cultural preferences, and purchasing power that often necessitate distinct marketing approaches for urban and rural populations,” she added.
   
This comes after YouTube Shorts reached over 650 million monthly logged-in viewers in India as of June 2025. Over 50 per cent of YouTube CTV watch time is on content that is 21 minutes or longer, according to data shared by the platform.
 
“YouTube is the only platform where viewers can watch Shorts on the big screen as well as on mobile. In India, Shorts viewership on CTV has doubled year on year, which is a unique phenomenon. When brands adopt multi-format YouTube strategies, instead of relying on one format, they see measurable improvements in cost savings, reach, and conversion,” she said.
 
YouTube is also expected to launch a new Creator Partnerships Hub within Google Advertising. With this hub, advertisers can deepen existing relationships, discover new creators, and integrate authentic creator content into their advertising strategies using Partnership Ads. Pai noted that Myntra saw 20 per cent of orders during its big fashion festival come from creator-led YouTube advertisements.

Another feature, Peak Points, is set to launch next year. Built with Gemini, it will help brands identify the most meaningful moments within YouTube’s popular content to place advertisements where audiences are most engaged. Earlier this year, YouTube introduced features such as shoppable CTV advertisements that allow viewers to explore and interact with products directly on the big screen using QR codes and send-to-phone options. On mobile, YouTube launched immersive mastheads to enable brands to highlight new product launches and drive engagement during key moments.
 
This follows brands moving towards YouTube-first strategies and opting for formats like YouTube Shorts, CTV, and AI-powered demand generation to achieve stronger results on their campaigns. The average online adult aged over 18 years in India watched more than 72 minutes of YouTube per day, while the platform reached over 75 million people in India aged over 18 years on CTV in April 2025.
 
She further highlighted that last year, the adoption of Google AI for generating advertising creatives rose by more than 250 per cent, showing the pace at which marketers are embracing automation. A meta-analysis of FMCG campaigns in India showed YouTube’s return on investment (ROI) is three times higher than OTT platforms, underlining its effectiveness for advertisers.
 

Topics : YouTube YouTube India advertising

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

