Government extends timeline for submitting bids for OALP Round-VIII

The bids can be submitted through a dedicated online e-bidding portal till 12:00 hours, by July 5, the ministry said in a notification on Monday. The award of the OALP Round-VIII blocks will add an additional 34,364.53 square km of acreage to the exploration portfolio, bringing the total acreage under the OALP to 242,055 square km.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG), has extended the deadline for submitting bids for the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) Bid Round-VIII. This round offers 10 blocks for international competitive bidding.