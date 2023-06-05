close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hyderabad offered highest new office space in India in 2022-23: Anarock

At the end of FY23, Hyderabad accounted for a 31 per cent share of the total office space supply in the top seven Indian cities

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mumbai office space

Representational image: New office space

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With an additional 14.94 million square feet, Hyderabad offered India's highest new office space in 2022-23, according to data released by property consultancy Anarock Group on Monday. It surpassed Bengaluru in the rankings, which topped the list in FY22. At the end of FY23, Hyderabad accounted for a 31 per cent share of the total office space supply in the top seven Indian cities.
Bengaluru offered 12.66 million square feet of new office space in the year. This made up a 26 per cent market share, 13 per cent lower than in FY22. Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) followed Bengaluru, adding around 8.82 million square feet of new office space.

The new office space fell 46 per cent in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to 4.18 million square feet during the year.
In terms of net office absorption, Bengaluru led the chart with 9.88 million square feet, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad with 6.89 million square feet and 6.88 million square feet, respectively.

However, Prashant Thakur, senior director and head of research at Anarock Group, said that the growth in office real estate saw a slowdown in the second half of FY23 owing to global headwinds. 
"This trend is likely to continue in the near future. Major headwinds including layoffs by corporates and global recessionary trends will continue to mar office space growth in India," he said. "The currently depressed Indian office market may not improve till the first half of 2024. Many IT companies have scaled down their business and are not looking to expand."

Also Read

Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

45% of property seekers in NCR want to buy 3BHK homes: CII-Anarock report

Bengaluru's housing rent grow over 20% Y-o-Y in Q1 2023: Anarock report

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

Foreign airlines have reaped benefits of growing Indian market, says Wilson

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Spot airfares up three times in a month on India's busiest routes

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report


The data showed that the average vacancy rate for Grade A office space in the top seven cities in India stayed flat and declined by 0.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to 15.9 per cent in FY23.
Moreover, the rents of office spaces have also gone up. According to Anarock, the average office rental prices in India's top seven cities increased by 4 per cent in FY23. The average monthly rental price for Grade A office spaces across the country reached Rs 79/square foot,

"This upward trend is largely due to the rising cost of inputs, such as construction materials and labour," the company said.
Pune and Bengaluru saw the steepest increase in average office rental values, with a rise of 10 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. Hyderabad came next with a jump in monthly rent by 7 per cent in FY23.
Topics : Anarock Property Office office space BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia: Check pitch report, squads, date, more

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus
3 min read

L&T Finance to sell bad loans worth Rs 3,022 crore to AMCs: Report

bad loans
2 min read

World expressed solidarity with India: Jaishankar on Odisha train tragedy

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar
2 min read

India moving ahead with clear roadmap on environment, climate change: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

Slogans hailing Gehlot raised amid UP deputy CM's address in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
1 min read

Most Popular

MPC likely to hit pause again on repo rate: Business Standard Poll

RBI
3 min read

Status quo on rate, but will the stance change?

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
7 min read

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

GST
4 min read

Spot airfares up three times in a month on India's busiest routes

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
2 min read

Trade deal with UK: India may give UK access to PV market, with riders

Top carmakers post double-digit export growth with Maruti at the wheel
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon