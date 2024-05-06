Business Standard
Govt allows export of 14,000 tn of non-basmati white rice to Mauritius

The government on Monday permitted exports of 14,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Mauritius.

Besides, export of non-basmati white rice was permitted to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs on request.
"Export of 14,000 MT of non-basmati white rice to Mauritius has been permitted through NCEL," it said.
 
Earlier, India has allowed exports of the commodity to African nations including Tanzania, Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau.
Besides, export of non-basmati white rice was permitted to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.
NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society. It is jointly promoted by some of the leading cooperative societies in the country, namely, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) popularly known as AMUL, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

First Published: May 06 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

