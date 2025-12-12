Friday, December 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt amends petroleum and natural gas rules to ease E&P operations

Govt amends petroleum and natural gas rules to ease E&P operations

The Centre has amended the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025 to ease exploration and production operations, allow longer leases, speed up approvals and raise penalties for violations

India continues to strengthen the infrastructure for domestic exploration and production of hydrocarbons as we move towards achieving energy security, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, in a post on social media platform X. (Photo:PTI)

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

The government has amended the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025 to ease business and operations in the country’s exploration and production (E&P) sector.
 
India continues to strengthen the infrastructure for domestic exploration and production of hydrocarbons as we move towards achieving energy security, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, in a post on social media platform X.
 
What changes do the amended rules make to petroleum leases and operations?
 
Under the new rules, the lessees would have the right to carry out all types of mineral oil operations under one petroleum lease and may undertake decarbonisation and comprehensive energy projects at oilfields.
   
How do the new rules affect lease tenure and approvals?

The government would allow long-term leases of up to 30 years and might extend the lease up to the economic life of the field, allowing lessees to make planned investment decisions. Meanwhile, the application for grant of petroleum lease would be decided within 180 days.
 
What do the amendments say on arbitration for contractual disputes?
 
For contractual disputes, the amendments state that the seat of arbitration involving only Indian companies would be New Delhi, while if a foreign company, as defined in the Companies Act, is involved, a neutral seat of arbitration may be opted for.
 
How have penalties and compliance requirements been revised?
 
The government has enhanced penalties to Rs 25 lakh and, in case of continuation of contravention, to Rs 10 lakh per day. For uniformity and ease of administration, lease formats have also been introduced. The government has now mandated submission of a reduction plan comprising time-bound reduction targets and milestones to achieve zero gas flaring and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
 
What reporting requirement has been introduced for infrastructure capacity?
 
The lessees should make an annual declaration to the Indian government of the installed, utilised and excess capacity of the infrastructure facilities owned by it, which would allow lessees to jointly develop or share infrastructure facilities by mutual agreement, said Puri.
 

Topics : Industry News Petroleum sector natural gas

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

