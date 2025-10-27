Monday, October 27, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt approves 7 projects worth ₹5,532 cr under ECMS, to create 5,000 jobs

Govt approves 7 projects worth ₹5,532 cr under ECMS, to create 5,000 jobs

Notably, Tamil Nadu accounts for five of the seven projects, while Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh account for one each

The ECMS scheme was notified on April 8, 2025, with an outlay of ₹22,919 crore. | File Image

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday announced that it has approved seven projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), involving investments worth ₹5,532 crore and a total production target of ₹44,406 crore. These projects are expected to generate over 5,000 direct jobs.
 
Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects approved under the first tranche focus on the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs), copper-clad laminates, camera modules, and polypropylene films. He also reiterated that the move marks a major step in India’s journey from making finished products to manufacturing modules, and also reducing dependence on critical components.
   
With these plants, Vaishnaw added that the import bill will go down by ₹18,000–20,000 crore annually, and the plants will achieve 38–40 per cent domestic value addition.
 
Among the companies selected under the scheme, Kaynes Circuits leads the pack with four proposals covering PCBs, high-density interconnect (HDI) boards, camera modules, and laminates. Meanwhile, SRF will manufacture polypropylene film, a key material used in capacitors. Syrma Strategic Electronics and Ascent Circuits will produce multi-layer PCBs whose usage spans industries such as consumer electronics, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace.
 
Notably, Tamil Nadu accounts for five of the seven projects, while Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh account for one each.
 
“In the case of multi-layer PCBs, we will have 20 per cent of our domestic demand met by these plants, and for camera modules, approximately 15 per cent of our domestic demand will be met. Right now, we are practically importing copper-clad laminates, and domestic production is very negligible. But with this, we will meet 100 per cent of our domestic demand. Then, polypropylene film is again completely imported, and it will also start getting manufactured in the country,” Vaishnaw said during a press briefing, adding that an additional 60 per cent of production through these plants will be exported.
 
The ECMS scheme was notified on April 8, 2025, with an outlay of ₹22,919 crore. The scheme aims to build the electronics component ecosystem in India and increase the country’s share of exports.
 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

