India aims for self-reliance in shipbuilding, to expand domestic fleet

Sarbananda Sonwal, Pramod Sawant

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

India is aiming to become self-reliant in the shipbuilding segment by increasing the country’s domestic fleet as it seeks to be among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, Sarbananda Sonowal, minister of ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW), said on Sunday.
 
“Since we do not have ships, we pay $70-75 billion every year to foreign shipping firms. We will increase our own fleet and flagged ships so that we can save ₹4-5 trillion every year. That is our aim — to become self-reliant,” Sonowal said, speaking at the India Maritime Week 2025 (IMW 2025) in Mumbai.
 
The government is set to sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹10 trillion at the event, of which ₹1.55 trillion will be directed towards the shipbuilding segment, MoPSW Secretary Vijay Kumar said, speaking at the same event.
   
India is targeting global leadership in the maritime sector by 2047, with planned investments worth ₹80 trillion, creation of 1.5 crore jobs, and a strong push for green shipping as part of the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision. Of the planned ₹80-trillion investment, around ₹54 trillion is expected to be spent on developing indigenous shipbuilding and shipping capabilities.
 
Kumar said IMW 2025 marks the launch of transformational national initiatives in India, including the recently announced major fleet acquisition programmes, shipbuilding reforms worth more than $10 billion, and a green maritime transition that will define the next era of ocean governance.

Sonowal said that in the past 11 years, India’s port capacity has doubled from 1,350 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2,700 MTPA. Cargo handled at all Indian ports increased from 976 million metric tonnes (MMT) to over 1,640 MMT, coastal shipping cargo has seen a rise of 77 per cent from 123 MMT to 218 MMT, while inland waterways cargo has grown from 6.9 MMT to 145 MMT.
 
“Looking ahead to 2047, India aims to quadruple port capacity to 10,000 MTPA, enable tenfold growth in cruise tourism, and increase the share of coastal and inland waterways cargo to 12 per cent in the modal mix,” Sonowal said.
 
Inaugurating the event in Mumbai, Home Minister Amit Shah said that in order to propel India towards becoming a global maritime leader by 2047, the government has increased the sector’s budget sixfold — from $40 million to $230 million. He also said that the $10-billion Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra and the $5-billion Great Nicobar project will boost India’s global maritime trade.
 
Speaking at the same event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Vadhavan Port will become one of the top 10 global ports once operational, and work on its creation has already begun.
 
He said that under the Sagarmala project, 839 projects worth $70 billion have been identified for completion by March 2025, of which 272 projects worth $17 billion have already been completed. Also, India’s largest dock is being developed at Cochin Shipyard with an investment of $200 million.
 
The fourth edition of the IMW event is witnessing participation from 100,000 delegates from 85 countries, 11 global ministers, five Indian chief ministers, five cabinet ministers, more than 50 ambassadors, and CEOs of large global maritime companies. More than 400 exhibitors are showcasing technologies at the event.
 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

