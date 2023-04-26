close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt asks BSNL and MTNL to identify low-value assets for monetisation

According to a report, the govt has asked these firms to identify core and non-core assets with a value of up to Rs 10 crore that can be monetised

BS Web Team New Delhi
BSNL

BSNL

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Government companies, BSNL and MTNL, have been asked by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to come up with a list of assets that can be monetised, a Financial Express (FE) report said.
People aware of the specifics of the development told FE that the government had asked these firms to identify core and non-core assets with a value of up to Rs 10 crore that can be monetised.

BSNL is expected to begin listing at least ten such assets in each circle. It should be noted that BSNL's operations are divided into several telecom circles, such as Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana, to name a few.
The report added that BSNL and MTNL had received financial assistance from the government under the Rs 1.64 trillion revival package. However, asset monetisation remains a key policy for the government to repay debts in time and plan for capital expenditure requirements.

To this end, chief general managers (CGMs) of all circles have been asked to identify assets owned by the BSNL board which can be easily monetised.
According to the FE report, CGMs have been asked to prepare the list of items within three months. Based on that, BSNL will share the monetisation targets with the government.

Also Read

Govt to try merging BSNL & MTNL again, appoints Deloitte as advisor: Report

BSNL gets Centre's nod to sign Rs 26,821 crore 4G deal with TCS: Report

BSNL waiting for NLMC to prepare land asset monetisation strategy

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Indian Tea Association makes fresh appeal for floor price for tea

Higher raw material costs to hit alcohol firms in fourth quarter

I&B ministry may begin independent review of C-band allocation plans

Tide to sponsor business trip of 16 small players from India, UK in 2023-24

After a two-year hiatus, domestic air cargo business seeing an uptick


To facilitate the process, the government has approved advisors for nine assets with BSNL. The value of these assets is estimated to be around Rs 50 crore.
The government is now moving to identify assets that are smaller in value, as it has earlier failed to monetise assets of higher value.

Notably, assets with a value of less than Rs 10 crore can be monetised without the approval of the Group of Ministers (GoM). On the other hand, assets between Rs 10 crore and Rs 100 crore will need GoM approval.
To monetise assets worth more than Rs 100 crore, approval by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) is required.
Topics : BSNL MTNL BSNL-MTNL merger monetising infra assets Dipam Department of Telecommunications Telecom department BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Failure of police: Shivpal Yadav slams Yogi govt on Atiq Ahmed killing

SP leader Shivpal Yadav
2 min read

S Korean prez opens Washington visit with spotlight on space, mega deals

Yoon Suk Yeol
4 min read

Irani takes dig at Shettar, says can't be of ideology, religion, public

Smriti Irani
2 min read

G20 presidency came at a time when polarization is 'very strong', says EAM

India-SICA Ministerial meeting
5 min read

Rajnath to hold bilateral meet with Chinese counterpart on SCO sidelines

Rajnath Singh
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

WhatsApp is now getting a feature Telegram has had for long. Details here

WhatsApp
2 min read

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

Contaminated cough syrup made in India found in Western Pacific: WHO

cough syrup, medicine, cold
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

People cover themselves with clothes to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
4 min read
Premium

Tax trouble: GST authorities quiz auto dealers on fake invoicing

fake invoicing
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon