Business Standard

BSNL waiting for NLMC to prepare land asset monetisation strategy

All land properties nominally valued above Rs 100 crore being monetised by NLMC, but it has been slow to formulate a plan; DoT will handle assets of lower value

Topics
BSNL | Department of Telecommunications | asset monetisation

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

BSNL
(File photo: Reuters)

Government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is waiting for the National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC), to prepare a strategy for the sale of the large portfolio of land and properties that it owns across the country, and which have been earmarked for auction.

Read our full coverage on BSNL

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 20:07 IST

