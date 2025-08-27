Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt cancels auction of 5 critical mineral blocks due to poor response

Govt cancels auction of 5 critical mineral blocks due to poor response

There were no bids for three blocks -- two glauconite mines in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh and one Nickel and PGE (Platinum Group Element) block in Karnataka

critical mineral block

The fifth tranche of auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks was launched in January. Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has cancelled the auction of five critical mineral blocks, including a rare earth element (REE) block in Karnataka, in the fifth round of auction due to poor response.

There were no bids for three blocks -- two glauconite mines in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh and one Nickel and PGE (Platinum Group Element) block in Karnataka, which led to cancellation of their auction, the mines ministry said in a notice.

Besides, sale of two other blocks -- a tungsten mine in Maharashtra and an REE block in Karnataka -- was annulled for lack of minimum three technically qualified bidders, it said.

 

The fifth tranche of auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks was launched in January. Of 15 blocks put on auction, 10 have been auctioned.

These 10 blocks comprise critical and strategic minerals including graphite, phosphorite, phosphate, REE, vanadium and potash and halite spread across Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read

copper

HCL to bid for critical mineral blocks with IOCL, GAIL, RITES: Official

YouTube's 'Hype' is global

YouTube expands 'Hype' to 39 countries: What is it, how it works, and more

Duleep Trophy schedule 2025-26

Duleep Trophy 2025 preview: Squads, schedule and streaming details

Jammu, landslide, floods

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vaishno Devi landslide, toll hits 32

organ transplant

Surgeons put pig lung in human body: What it means for organ transplant

Coal India, Oil India, NLC India, and Vedanta Group's Hindustan Zinc were some of the companies that secured key mineral blocks in the fifth round of auction.

A total of 34 blocks have been auctioned in five rounds out of the 55 put for sale.

The auctions are part of the government's efforts to make India self-reliant on critical mineral resources.

Critical minerals like copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and REEs are essential raw materials to fuel the growth of rapidly-growing clean energy technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday recommended a new slab of 35 per cent for tobacco, tobacco products and aerated drinks, according to

GST authorities uncover Rs 104 cr tax evasion in illicit tobacco trade

Kotak Mahindra Bank and PVR INOX bring you a whole new way to enjoy movies — with style, comfort, and exclusive perks.

MAI urges govt to keep movie tickets priced up to ₹300 in 5% GST bracket

knitwear, textile

CITI seeks govt aid to help textile exporters cope with 50% US tariffspremium

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo unit gets UK nod for biosimilar breast cancer drug Dazublyspremium

internship, engineering

Decriminalising offences under Apprenticeship Act to boost skillingpremium

Topics : mineral block auction mineral blocks auction mineral sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon