MAI urges govt to keep movie tickets priced up to ₹300 in 5% GST bracket

The Multiplex Association of India has urged the government to keep movie tickets priced up to ₹300 in the 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) bracket.
According to a report by news agency PTI, the industry body argued that such a move will boost affordability while also helping the exhibition industry expand its presence.
Currently, the GST rates applicable to film tickets vary depending on the ticket price. While tickets priced above ₹100 attract 18 per cent GST, those priced up to ₹100 are taxed at 12 per cent GST. These rates apply to both multiplexes and single-screen cinemas.
Movie tickets will become cheaper
Speaking to PTI, Multiplex Association of India (MAI) President Kamal Gianchandani said the slab of ₹100 is very low, and while this has been highlighted, there has been no change in the last seven years. He said the average ticket price in the country is around ₹170-175. Movie tickets will become at least ₹20-25 cheaper if the proposal is accepted, Gianchandani said.
MAI, which claims to represent over 9,000 screens, including 4,000 multiplex screens and 5,000 single screens, stated that the cinema exhibition industry is a “fit case” and an “ideal mandate” for GST rationalisation.
PM Modi announced GST overhaul
In an effort to boost domestic consumption and soften the impact of Trump tariffs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a GST overhaul during his Independence Day speech.
The government plans to have just two main slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, restructuring the current GST setup with nil of zero rates on essential food items, 5 per cent on daily use products, 12 per cent on standard goods, 18 per cent on electronics and services, and 28 per cent on luxury goods.