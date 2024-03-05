Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt extends mandate for power producers to import 6% of coal needs

Coal accounts for about 75% of India's power generation, with coal-fired plants accounting for more than three quarters of India's use of the polluting fuel

coal, fossil fuel

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

The Indian government has extended the mandate for the country's power producers to import 6 per cent of their coal requirements until June, despite adequate domestic availability, amid transport constraints and higher electricity demand, a power ministry note said on Tuesday.
India last year had asked utilities to import 6 per cent of their coal requirements until March due to an unprecedented surge in power and coal demand.
Despite record production by state-run Coal India, which accounts for about 80 per cent of India's domestic production of the fuel, constraints with the country's railway network necessitated imports, the note said.
The ministry estimated peak power demand to reach upto 250 GW in summer (April-June 2024), 3 per cent higher than the record 243 GW in September last year.
Coal accounts for about 75 per cent of India's power generation, with coal-fired plants accounting for more than three quarters of India's use of the polluting fuel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : coal projects Coal production Coal mines coal industry coal import India power production

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

