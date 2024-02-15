Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre extends 'public utility' deadline for iron and steel industries

A public utility service refers to an industry or service considered essential for the community's well-being and functioning

Steel, Steel plant

Photo: Bloomberg

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after the government extended the ‘public utility’ label for aluminium industries and bauxite mining, the Centre on Thursday also classified iron and steel as ‘public utility’ for the next six months.

A public utility service refers to an industry or service considered essential for the community’s well-being and functioning. These services are deemed so critical that disruptions or stoppages can extensively impact public life and cause hardship.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Ministry of Labour & Employment issued a notification on Thursday invoking the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, citing “public interest” and the need to maintain uninterrupted services in these “essential” sectors.

“The central government hereby declares the services engaged in the iron and steel industry to be a public utility service for the purposes of the said Act for a further period of six months with effect from February 17, 2024,” the notification said.

The decision to restrict workers’ ability to strike came a day before labour unions called for a nationwide strike on February 16.

Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress, said that the extension is an attempt to deprive workers of their right to strike.

“The extension is in response to several organisations issuing strike notices. The current notice marks the beginning of a series of upcoming strikes. It reflects the government’s strategy to curtail worker’s rights,” Kaur said, adding, “Earlier, governments used to only give warnings, but this government wants to penalise workers.”

In all industries, trade unions are required to give notice of 15 days or more before commencing a strike. However, any strike on public utility services is prohibited.

Labour activists assert that this is not the first instance of such action being taken. These industries have been designated as public utilities since the pandemic.

However, according to mining industry experts, the decision is driven by the increasing global demand for iron and steel, crucial metals utilised in various applications such as automobiles, airplanes, packaging, and construction.

Industry insiders suggest that the move could provide some stability and predictability in production planning, potentially benefiting businesses in the short term.

Also Read

Aluminium, Bauxite industries: Govt extends 'public utility' tag deadline

LIVE: Delhi bans entry of app-based cabs from other states as AQ dips

Hindalco well-placed in emerging demand-supply scenario for aluminium

This smallcap stock hit new high after gap of 15 years; up 47% in 1 month

Stock of this iron & steel company zoomed 130% in 7 months; hits 15-yr high

Expert panel suggests adoption of voluntary mediation in insolvency cases

Coaching centres with over 20 students to leave residential areas: Delhi HC

Sebi considers mandatory registration of PMS distributors with APMI

Mumbai accounts for largest share of electoral bonds, shows data

Nearly 59% of large firms have deployed AI in business: IBM report


The iron and steel industry in India is among the most important industries in the country. India surpassed Japan as the second-largest steel producer in January 2019.

India produced 118.20 million tonnes (mt) of crude steel in 2021.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Steel Authority of India are among the major steel-producing companies in the country.

As of 2021–22, India’s total iron ore production was 253.97 mt, according to the Ministry of Mines.

Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh are the major producing states, accounting for nearly 99 per cent of the total production.
Topics : iron and steel industry Steel Industry Aluminium industry Bauxite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon