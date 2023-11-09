Stock of this iron & steel company zoomed 130% in 7 months; hits 15-yr high

Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check and WhatsApp are coming to Galaxy Watch series
Welspun One's 2nd warehousing-centric fund raises Rs 1,000 cr in 4 months
Welspun India Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 2305% YoY to Rs 200.4 cr
Stylish and sturdy: Stainless steel cutlery gets branding upgrade
Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore
Brigade Enterprises surges 7%, hits new high on strong Q2 results
Growth and margin uptick critical for gains in Divi's Laboratories
Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Adani Ports, Lupin, Tata Power, MCX, BHEL, IFCI
Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; auto stocks in fast lane, M&M up 2%
Time to book profit in Nifty Pharma; Auto index remains bullish