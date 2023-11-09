Sensex (-0.07%)
64929.76 -45.85
Nifty (-0.09%)
19425.20 -18.30
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
40582.95 + 136.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.23%)
6201.00 + 14.30
Nifty Bank (0.19%)
43739.80 + 81.15
Heatmap

Stock of this iron & steel company zoomed 130% in 7 months; hits 15-yr high

Welspun Corp surged 7 per cent to Rs 489.30 on the BSE, its highest level since February 200

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Welspun Corp hit a 15-year high of Rs 489.30, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, on the back of heavy volumes after it reported profit after tax of Rs 385 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24) on strong operational performance.

The company had posted loss of Rs 57 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also Read

Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check and WhatsApp are coming to Galaxy Watch series

Welspun One's 2nd warehousing-centric fund raises Rs 1,000 cr in 4 months

Welspun India Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 2305% YoY to Rs 200.4 cr

Stylish and sturdy: Stainless steel cutlery gets branding upgrade

Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore

Brigade Enterprises surges 7%, hits new high on strong Q2 results

Growth and margin uptick critical for gains in Divi's Laboratories

Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Adani Ports, Lupin, Tata Power, MCX, BHEL, IFCI

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; auto stocks in fast lane, M&M up 2%

Time to book profit in Nifty Pharma; Auto index remains bullish

Topics : Buzzing stocks Welspun Corp Markets stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL Playing 11World Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon