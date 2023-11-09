Stock of this iron & steel company zoomed 130% in 7 months; hits 15-yr high

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

Time to book profit in Nifty Pharma; Auto index remains bullish

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; auto stocks in fast lane, M&M up 2%

Growth and margin uptick critical for gains in Divi's Laboratories

Brigade Enterprises surges 7%, hits new high on strong Q2 results

Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore

Stylish and sturdy: Stainless steel cutlery gets branding upgrade

Welspun One's 2nd warehousing-centric fund raises Rs 1,000 cr in 4 months

Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check and WhatsApp are coming to Galaxy Watch series

Shares of Welspun Corp hit a 15-year high of Rs 489.30, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, on the back of heavy volumes after it reported profit after tax of Rs 385 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24) on strong operational performance.The company had posted loss of Rs 57 crore in the year-ago quarter.

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com