Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt levies 50% export duty on molasses, relief for edible oil imports

The government has imposed 50 per cent duty on exports of molasses, a by-product of sugarcane used as raw material for alcohol production, with effect from January 18

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has imposed 50 per cent duty on exports of molasses, a by-product of sugarcane used as raw material for alcohol production, with effect from January 18.
A finance ministry notification said molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar will attract 50 per cent export duty.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In another notification, the finance ministry extended the existing concessional duty rates on imports of crude and refined edible oils -- palm, soyabean and sunflower -- by one year till March 31, 2025.
The basic import duty on refined soyabean oil and sunflower oil was cut to 12.5 per cent from 17.5 per cent , in June last year.
India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small quantity of crude soft oil, including soyabean from Argentina. Sunflower oil is imported from Ukraine and Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Govt issues revised order to allow use of sugarcane juice to make ethanol

Ban on sugarcane juice won't affect ethanol blending targets: Officials

Government allows cane juice, B-molasses to make ethanol in 2023-24

Sugar companies, govt eye truce on ethanol ban from sugarcane juice

'Working to prevent disruption of ethanol supplies for gasoline blending'

Imports of medical devices rise 21% till October to Rs 61,262.84 cr

India signs an agreement to acquire five lithium mines in Argentina

ICMR invites suggestions for revising national essential diagnostics list

Govt eases import curbs on some silver items for certain industries

PowerMin issues electricity rules, eases open access and transmission

Topics : Edible oil market Edible oil prices edible oils Molasses price falls Finance minister Finance Ministry Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon