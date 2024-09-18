Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Govt mulling lifting ban on non-basmati rice export: Food Secretary

Govt mulling lifting ban on non-basmati rice export: Food Secretary

The government is mulling lifting the ban on export of certain varieties of non-basmati rice, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Wednesday.

Rice

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is mulling lifting the ban on export of certain varieties of non-basmati rice, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Wednesday.
"It (lifting of export ban on white rice) is also under consideration of the government. These things are dynamic and we will take an appropriate decision depending on the requirement and stocks available," Chopra told reporters.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Export of non-basmati white rice has been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply. The government has extended 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice indefinitely.
The secretary said there is ample stock of rice in the government godowns and retail prices are also under control.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rice, Rice exports, Storage

India permits export of 200k tonne of non-basmati white rice to Malaysia

Basmati Rice, KRBL, India gate basmati, rice

Indian rice export rates fall on muted demand, prospects of higher supply

Rice, Rice exports, Storage

India exports $122.7 mn worth non-basmati white rice during Apr-May

Rice, broken rice, rice export

Govt permits export of 1,000 tonnes non-basmati white rice to Namibia

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

86% of Jharkhand's paddy cultivation land unused due to scanty rainfall

Topics : India rice exports Non-basmati exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon