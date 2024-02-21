Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt negotiates trade, investment agreements with open mind: Goyal

"I can assure you that India negotiates with fairness, with an open mind... India also takes care of its wider and larger interest in the long run," he said at the CII India-Europe conclave

Piyush Goyal

The young population, demand for goods and services, opens up huge opportunities for businesses across the globe, the minister added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India negotiates trade and investment agreements with fairness and open mind and takes care of interest of people.
He also said countries that are negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and investment pacts with India should keep in mind that New Delhi offers huge market to them in terms of demand and business opportunities.
"I can assure you that India negotiates with fairness, with an open mind... India also takes care of its wider and larger interest in the long run," he said at the CII India-Europe conclave.
FTAs, or Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs), or agreements on geographical indications, will have to stand the test of fair, equitable, and balance agreements as the level of economic developments varies, he said.
"We will have to respect the very different opportunities that are offered by India vis-a-vis the offer on the table from other countries," he said, adding that India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world.
The young population, demand for goods and services, opens up huge opportunities for businesses across the globe, the minister added.
The remarks assume significance as India is negotiating such agreements with countries such as the UK, Oman, and the European Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal trade Investment

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

